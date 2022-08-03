Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $421,000 Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 536.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marqeta Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.