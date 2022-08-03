Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $482,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

