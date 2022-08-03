Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

