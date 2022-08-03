Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,933,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

