Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $256,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,929,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 207,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

