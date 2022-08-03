Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $270,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,886 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

