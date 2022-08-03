Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

