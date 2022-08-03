Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $266,000 Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,157,000 after buying an additional 47,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

