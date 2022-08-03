Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 13,095 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

TV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.