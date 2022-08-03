Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 900 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $165.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

