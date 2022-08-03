Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 9,725 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ERJ opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet cut Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

