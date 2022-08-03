Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 9,725 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.
Embraer Stock Performance
NYSE ERJ opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 1.17.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
