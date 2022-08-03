Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

