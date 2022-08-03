Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,100 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

