Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,025 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.