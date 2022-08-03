Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,029 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.31. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

