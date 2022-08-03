Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 795 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

