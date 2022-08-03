Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 819 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

