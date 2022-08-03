Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 25.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Up 1.8 %

First Horizon stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.