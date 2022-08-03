Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $396.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

