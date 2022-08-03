Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

