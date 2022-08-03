Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

