Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $23.83. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 451,287 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
