Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $23.83. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 451,287 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

