PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

PTC Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.59 on Friday. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,337 shares of company stock worth $44,367,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

