PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,852,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,601,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

