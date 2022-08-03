Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Issued By DA Davidson

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

