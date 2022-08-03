Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for FirstCash’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $71.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.