Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Issued By KeyCorp

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $5.39 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.