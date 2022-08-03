Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC plc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

FTI stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

