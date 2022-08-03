Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issued By Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

