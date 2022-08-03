Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for McGrath RentCorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $84.55 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $91.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $361,690 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

