Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issued By William Blair

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
