Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFGGet Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.80. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $14.00 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.60.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$116.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.94. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$85.15 and a 1 year high of C$132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

