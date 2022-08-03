Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Increased by Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $7,839,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

