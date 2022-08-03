Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Decreased by Analyst

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

HON stock opened at $189.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.44. Honeywell International has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

