Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

META opened at $160.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.37. The company has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

