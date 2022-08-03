Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $39.82 on Monday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

