Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Cut by Analyst

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

