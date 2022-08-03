Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Lowered by Analyst

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

