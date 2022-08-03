Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price target on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.19.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

