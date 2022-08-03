Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWR opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

