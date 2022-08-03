Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 249,741 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 632,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Quanterix Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

