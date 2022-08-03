Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

