Raymond James Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $570.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $505.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.48. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,989. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

