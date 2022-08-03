Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fortis in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.58 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.96.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$60.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.98. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.73 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 1,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,146.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.47%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

