Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Head to Head Analysis

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 6 4 0 2.40 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $68.41, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Regency Centers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 39.83% 7.30% 4.15% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Regency Centers pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Generation Income Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.23 $361.41 million $2.78 22.46 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.48 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

