Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $574.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $603.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

