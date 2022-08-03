Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sleep Number Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

