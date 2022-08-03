Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 330 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

