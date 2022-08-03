Reviewing NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 6 2 0 2.25 Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 379.67%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -1.89% -1.30% -0.63% Rockley Photonics N/A -236.22% -67.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $290.29 million 2.96 -$40.72 million ($0.13) -123.15 Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 38.93 -$168.01 million ($0.99) -2.48

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplexers, and filters that are used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. NeoPhotonics Corporation sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America; Europe; and Asia, including China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

