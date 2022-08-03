Robert R. Horger Sells 1,150 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

